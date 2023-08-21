"Forget it"- Dutch Mantell comments on WWE abruptly scrapping storyline involving female star (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter, shared his thoughts on the company abruptly dropping the storyline between Bayley and Shotzi.

Shotzi was recently involved in a heated feud with Bayley and Iyo Sky that saw the former shave her head in defiance of Damage CTRL. The gesture meant more than meets the eye as her sister is a cancer patient. Shotzi's shaved head is meant as a tribute to her.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion began to target Bayley through creepy promos but the storyline was abruptly dropped. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell highlighted that WWE often does this with feuds they don't have long-term plans for:

"I forgot what happened. I know the girl shaved her head after the loss, is that it? That’s gone. Forget it. That’s what they do. If they don’t have a plan, they put it off. And then what happens is they go and they don’t bring it back or put any thoughts so next week it’s actually gone. It’s almost like spur-of-the-moment booking sometimes. Sometimes that work, but I don’t how many plans they had for it in the beginning. It’s out of people’s minds now." [53:17 - 54:05]

Bayley is now involved in a different feud on WWE SmackDown

While Bayley looked set to collide with Shotzi based on the heated feud between them, it seems like that is no longer the plan. The Role Model has recently been involved in a rivalry with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka after Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Summerslam and defeated the EST to win the WWE Women's Championship.

While Dakota Kai has been out of action due to an injury, she has been appearing in the corner of her Damage CTRL stablemates. The heel faction recently took out Belair in a brutal backstage attack targetting Bianca's injured leg, following which the former champion could be out for some time.

Expand Tweet

WWE also teased a rift between Bayley and Iyo Sky but those plans also seem to have changed. The group now looks stronger than ever with the Genius of the Sky holding the top women's title on SmackDown.

What do you think Shotzi should do when she returns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot