Forgotten WWE Superstar urges Bayley to give her a call to join Damage CTRL

With news of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky wanting Piper Niven to join Damage CTRL reaching Bayley, the forgotten WWE Superstar has urged the stable's de facto leader to call her.

In an interview with Fightful, Kai and Sky revealed that if they were going to add another member to Damage CTRL, it will be Niven, who has not appeared on Raw since April.

The 32-year-old WWE Superstar reacted to the possibility of becoming Damage CTRL's fourth member:

"World selection and QQ loyal ❤️," Niven tweeted.

Bayley responded to Piper's reaction by posting three thinking emojis. It will get a lot of people talking since Damage CTRL won't have Kai for a long period as she recovers from knee surgery.

With Bayley teasing the possibility, the Scottish superstar urged the faction leader to give her a call. She ended up using a winking emoji and a Michael Myers meme, which can be seen below.

Piper Niven has not appeared on Raw since losing to Iyo Sky in a triple-threat match with Michin to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship. Niven's last televised match was on the May 1st episode of Main Event, where she was victorious against Dana Brooke.

Bayley's match on SmackDown scrapped

Vince McMahon reportedly made a lot of changes to SmackDown last Friday. The WWE Chairman scrapped three matches, including Bayley vs. Shotzi for the former's slot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The Damage CTRL member reacted to the news by apologizing to her fans on Twitter. She also took a shot at her supposed opponent, who was unsurprisingly unhappy with what happened on SmackDown.

"Card subject to change. Sorry. Sorry you couldn't watch me beat dat a**," the first women's Grand Slam Champion wrote.

You can check out the tweet here.

Tensions between the two remaining Damage CTRL members were high heading into Friday's SmackDown. But with the changes made by Vince McMahon, it could mean that plans for everyone involved could be up in the air, as well as many current storylines.

Would you like to see Damage CTRL add a new member while Dakota Kai recovers from her knee injury? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes