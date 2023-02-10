Former 2-time WWE Champion details how creative process under Triple H has changed

Seth Rollins has detailed how the creative process under Triple H has changed since he took over.

When Vince McMahon announced his retirement last year, Triple H took over the creative side of the business from the former. He was now in charge of booking and coming up with an engaging storyline.

Fans were left wondering how the process really felt backstage since it's well documented that Triple H and Vince McMahon have unique styles from each other. Seth Rollins said in a recent interview that the creative process under Triple H hadn't changed much.

“I’ve worked with Triple H in many different versions of him in the ring: behind the scenes for many years, so, honestly. The transition really wasn’t that different. It wasn’t like a big ‘Oh no, you know everything is different.’ Pretty much the same for us as far as people who have worked with him."

He continued:

"The process is a little bit different, obviously. He’s gonna handle situations differently so conversations are different than they were with the previous regime, but there’s a lot of people who are still in place. It’s just one guy in a different chair so it’s not as big of a shift as people think.” [H/T Wrestle Talk]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Full Interview:

youtube.com/@DeniseSalcedo ICMYI: I spoke with Seth Rollins about numerous topics including Triple H running creative, the WWE Sale and more!Full Interview: ICMYI: I spoke with Seth Rollins about numerous topics including Triple H running creative, the WWE Sale and more! Full Interview:youtube.com/@DeniseSalcedo https://t.co/Nsdr5CRb1P

Chad Gable and Austin Theory also weighed in on Triple H in charge of creative

Apart from Seth Rollins, Chad Gable also gave his thoughts on the former world champion being in charge of creativity by saying he was thrilled with how he has been used for the past six months.

"I think we’ve seen since Hunter took over and, thankfully for my sake, he does really appreciate the wrestling side of what we do. I think he sees that in me. I think he sees me as a valuable go-to guy he can depend on when he needs a quality match out of whoever."

He continued:

"Which, to me, is really gratifying that I can be looked upon from somebody, not only just fans but someone like Hunter who is in a position he is. So, it’s been rewarding. It’s been nice to be very busy and feel very useful over the past six months because a lot of times in the past, it hasn’t been that way. So yeah, it’s been a good period." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Chad Gable talks about being featured more under Triple H's regime in WWE.



Full interview here!

youtu.be/q-Q_rmSTyBU "Ever since Hunter took over, thankfully for my sake, he really appreciates the wrestling side of what we do, and I think he sees that in me."Chad Gable talks about being featured more under Triple H's regime in WWE.Full interview here! "Ever since Hunter took over, thankfully for my sake, he really appreciates the wrestling side of what we do, and I think he sees that in me."Chad Gable talks about being featured more under Triple H's regime in WWE.Full interview here!youtu.be/q-Q_rmSTyBU https://t.co/Q8ytgpXIM7

Austin Theory, who worked closely with Vince McMahon, said the creative shift has not been detrimental.

"It’s hard for me to say because my time with Mr. McMahon, and you know him in the creative position as I was growing, it was almost like we were trying to develop a character and a mold and I think now when Triple H came in and we had the [Money in the Bank] briefcase go away... I think now, especially with Triple H having that trust in me and that creative process being available for me to stretch, it’s great.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Watch the full interview with Austin Theory here



youtu.be/hAtMLgpJVEo Austin Theory talks about the creative differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon. This is very insightful.Watch the full interview with Austin Theory here Austin Theory talks about the creative differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon. This is very insightful.Watch the full interview with Austin Theory here 👇👇👇youtu.be/hAtMLgpJVEo https://t.co/wPV9NC9z28

The Game has been doing a great job as the head of WWE's creative, and fans would love to see him in this position for several years.

What do you make of these comments regarding the creative? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes