  • Former 2-Time WWE Champion Seemingly Unhappy About John Cena Being in the Main Event Picture

By Israel Lutete
Published Aug 09, 2025 05:26 GMT
John Cena is a main eventer in WWE (Image via WWE.com)
John Cena has headlined several premium live events this year, and he held the Undisputed WWE Championship for multiple months. On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Miz brought up his former rival being in the main event picture, and he didn't sound very happy about it.

The Cenation Leader headlined SummerSlam this past Sunday night, which saw him lose his title to Cody Rhodes. He was then attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar at the end of the show. On the fallout episode of SmackDown, John Cena opened the show and competed in the main event.

During a backstage segment, Carmelo Hayes wanted to see Nick Aldis in his office to request a United States Championship opportunity. After he knocked on the door, his tag team partner, The Miz, came out. The A-Lister looked happy to see Melo, but the feeling wasn't mutual.

Hayes asked The Miz why he left him hanging high and dry for two months. He then told the latter that he had promised to take him to the top, but then vanished. The Miz told Carmelo he deserved better than that, and Melo agreed. Hayes then told Miz that he wanted to ask Aldis for a US Title shot, but the latter stopped him from entering the room.

The former two-time WWE Champion told Carmelo Hayes that he deserved a title shot, but it takes time. Miz then said he's been in the company for twenty years, but John Cena waltzes in and gets main events even though he beat him 14 years ago in the main event of WrestleMania XXVII.

The Miz also brought up Logan Paul walking in and getting marquee matches when he brought The Maverick to WWE. Miz then told Carmelo Hayes that he got them a tag match for next week.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Edited by Israel Lutete
