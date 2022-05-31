Former 24/7 Champion hails insane stunt from Simon Gotch 

Former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (FKA Mojo Rawley) has reacted to an insane move by Simon Gotch in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Gotch previously served Vince McMahon's company from 2013 to 2017. On SmackDown, he teamed up with Aiden English and became known as The Vaudevillians. They also appeared on RAW before being drafted back to the blue brand during the 2016 WWE Draft. In April of the following year, Gotch was released from the company.

Gotch recently posted a video of himself during a match in Pro Wrestling NOAH. In the video, he had his opponent in a headlock and pulled off an unbelievable move to kick his opponent in the head.

Rawley took note and reposted the video, stating that the superstar can do much more. He said:

"If you think this is crazy, you should go to yoga with this guy. The instructors can’t even fathom what he can do."

You can check out the tweet below:

Simon Gotch did not have a pleasant experience in WWE

Despite his athleticism and a four-year-long tenure, the 39-year-old star revealed that he is not proud of his achievements under Vince McMahon's brand.

He once explained that WWE's fast-paced schedule significantly impacted his mental health, which further affected his performance.

"I’m just not depressed anymore. Mental health is a big part of it. The reality of it is when you’re in WWE, if you’re not doing work you’re proud of or happy with, it’s going to wear on you. You’re not going to be in the right mindset. Even when you’re working hard, you may not be working as efficiently as you could be. The difference of being on the road 200 days a year, flying out Saturday morning and not getting back Wednesday morning," Gotch said.

Simon Gotch is currently enjoying his career at Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he joined this year. Since his release from WWE, he has also wrestled in Major League Wrestling and the independent circuit.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far