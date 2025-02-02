Former 24/7 champion ends silence after being replaced by Triple H in the WWE Royal Rumble match

A 16-time 24/7 Champion has broken his silence after being replaced in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Triple H had to make a quick decision during the match following a blatant attack seen by millions around the world.

Akira Tozawa was set to enter his first-ever Royal Rumble match at No. 8. As he walked out through the curtain, Carmelo Hayes hit the Alpha Academy member in the back of the head causing him to get knocked out.

With RAW General Manager Adam Pearce not knowing what to do, Triple H stepped in to make a decision. The WWE's Chief Content Office instructed popular streamer IShowSpeed to take over Tozawa's spot in the match and make his WWE in-ring debut. Speed lasted one minute, helping eliminate Otis before Bron Breakker destroyed him with a devastating Spear.

Trending

Tozawa finally commented on what happened to him during the PLE, taking to X (fka Twitter) the star tweeted:

"8 years since I came to WWE. This was my first time making an entrance at the #ROYALRUMBLE Next year, I want to take even one step closer to the ring!! Thank you!!!!"

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Akira Tozawa gets closer to his new goal for next year and finally make his official Royal Rumble debut.

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair win the 2025 Royal Rumble matches

The Women's Royal Rumble kicked things off in this year's PLE, with IYO SKY and Liv Morgan as the first and second entrants. Despite three stars lasting more than an hour in the match, it was No. 27 Charlotte Flair, who earned a championship match at WrestleMania 41.

On the other hand, Jey Uso shocked the world by last eliminating John Cena in the men's Rumble in the main event. Cena was about to hit an Attitude Adjustment on Jey, but the "YEET Master" countered and pushed the legendary star to get a main event title shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has officially begun, with the next stop being the Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto, Canada. John Cena has already declared his entry in the Chamber match to determine the No.1 contender for either the WWE or World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback