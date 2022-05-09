Former 3-time champion aligns with Edge at WrestleMania Backlash

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has aligned with Edge's new Judgment Day stable at WrestleMania Backlash.

Edge took on AJ Styles this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch of their WrestleMania 38 clash. The rivalry began when the Hall of Famer issued an open challenge for WrestleMania. Styles stepped up to the challenge and was brutally attacked.

At WrestleMania, Edge was able to score the victory when Damian Priest interfered and aligned with the Rated R Superstar.

With Priest barred from ringside for their latest clash, The Phenomenal One was left to think that he evened the odds. The match went back and forth, with some huge moves from both men. Styles even hit a one-armed Styles Clash which Edge managed to kick out of.

The former United States Champion did come to Edge's aid but was dealt with by Finn Balor.

At the conclusion of the match, Styles was pushed from the top rope by a mystery assailant, allowing Edge to capitalize and choke him out for the win. The mysterious attacker then whipped off her mask to be revealed as Rhea Ripley, complete with a new look.

What did you think of the WrestleMania Backlash match? Were you surprised to see Rhea Ripley? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha