Former AEW champion MJF breaks character; sends emotional message to WWE legend John Cena

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently broke character when asked about John Cena's influence on him inside and outside the ring. The former AEW World Champion delivered an emotional message for Cena, who is the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

MJF and Cena crossed paths on Monday at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler in New York City. The Last Real Champion was with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, while the AEW star was with his movie siblings. The Wolf of Wrestling is set to play one of Happy Gilmore's sons in the film.

On UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, MJF was asked what being able to speak with John Cena personally meant to him. The usually brash AEW star seemingly broke character and gave Cena his flowers for setting an example for his peers who want to break into Hollywood.

"A hardworking, intelligent, freaking just good human being. He's just a great human being, and every time I've talked to him, I've come away from it feeling like I either learn something or learned something in the sense of like, 'This is what I should aspire to be like inside the ring, outside of the ring,'" MJF said. [6:42 - 7:05]

In addition to John Cena and MJF, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was also at the premiere. Becky Lynch wasn't in attendance, but she has a role in Happy Gilmore 2, which is set for a worldwide release on Netflix on Friday, July 25.

MJF grew up idolizing John Cena before switching up to CM Punk

In the same interview with Adrian Hernandez, MJF reaffirmed that John Cena was his idol growing up. He even had a Fathead poster of the WWE Superstar in his room before switching to CM Punk when he was in his teens.

"This dude was a Fathead on my wall growing up, you know? Cena was my first love, and then it was Punk, right?" MJF said. [7:05 - 7:12 in the video above]

MJF got to work with CM Punk in AEW, and they even wrestled a couple of times, including a Dog Collar Match at Revolution 2022. However, he won't have a chance at working with John Cena in WWE since he's still under contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Cena is also in the final year of his in-ring career, though there's a chance they could work in a movie if MJF continues to land more roles in Hollywood.

