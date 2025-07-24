  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Former AEW champion MJF breaks character; sends emotional message to WWE legend John Cena

Former AEW champion MJF breaks character; sends emotional message to WWE legend John Cena

By JP David
Published Jul 24, 2025 12:35 GMT
Maxwell Jacob Friedman and John Cena. (Photos: AllEliteWrestling.com and WWE.com)
Maxwell Jacob Friedman and John Cena (Photo source: allelitewrestling.com and wwe.com)

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently broke character when asked about John Cena's influence on him inside and outside the ring. The former AEW World Champion delivered an emotional message for Cena, who is the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

MJF and Cena crossed paths on Monday at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler in New York City. The Last Real Champion was with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, while the AEW star was with his movie siblings. The Wolf of Wrestling is set to play one of Happy Gilmore's sons in the film.

On UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, MJF was asked what being able to speak with John Cena personally meant to him. The usually brash AEW star seemingly broke character and gave Cena his flowers for setting an example for his peers who want to break into Hollywood.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A hardworking, intelligent, freaking just good human being. He's just a great human being, and every time I've talked to him, I've come away from it feeling like I either learn something or learned something in the sense of like, 'This is what I should aspire to be like inside the ring, outside of the ring,'" MJF said. [6:42 - 7:05]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

In addition to John Cena and MJF, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was also at the premiere. Becky Lynch wasn't in attendance, but she has a role in Happy Gilmore 2, which is set for a worldwide release on Netflix on Friday, July 25.

MJF grew up idolizing John Cena before switching up to CM Punk

In the same interview with Adrian Hernandez, MJF reaffirmed that John Cena was his idol growing up. He even had a Fathead poster of the WWE Superstar in his room before switching to CM Punk when he was in his teens.

Ad
"This dude was a Fathead on my wall growing up, you know? Cena was my first love, and then it was Punk, right?" MJF said. [7:05 - 7:12 in the video above]
youtube-cover
Ad

MJF got to work with CM Punk in AEW, and they even wrestled a couple of times, including a Dog Collar Match at Revolution 2022. However, he won't have a chance at working with John Cena in WWE since he's still under contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Cena is also in the final year of his in-ring career, though there's a chance they could work in a movie if MJF continues to land more roles in Hollywood.

Ad

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Unlikely and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications