Former AEW name appears for the first time after WWE return; makes a historic announcement

William Regal has made his first appearance for WWE since rejoining the company earlier this year.

After a brief tenure of less than a year at the rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the former WWE European Champion opted to rejoin the Stamford-based company in a behind-the-scenes capacity as the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

Recently, All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) made a groundbreaking announcement stating that WWE would be sending an NXT wrestler to vie for the prestigious Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship next month. Regal, representing the Stamford based company, has now unveiled that his son, Charlie Dempsey, will be the NXT star heading to Japan. He praised Dempsey as 'the best up and coming wrestler,' highlighting his mastery of the traditional European Lancashire style.

This announcement provides an exciting opportunity for Dempsey to display his talents on a global platform.

WWE legend William Regal sent a message on 10-year anniversary since his retirement

William Regal concluded his in-ring professional wrestling career after his final match against Claudio Castignoli (Cesaro) during an episode of NXT in 2013.

The former King of the Ring recently shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking Castignoli for their final bout, and expressing appreciation for the immense fan support over his three-decade career inside the ring.

"It’s 10 years today since my final bout against @ClaudioCSRO. I couldn’t of (sic) gone out with a better bout against someone I rated extremely highly and cared for. Thank you very much indeed to everyone who made that 30 years run in the ring and charmed life possible. x," Regal wrote.

It will be interesting to observe if William Regal will be gradually integrated into a prominent on-screen role in the near future.

