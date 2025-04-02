  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ricky Starks
  • Former AEW star breaks silence after winning his first championship in WWE

Former AEW star breaks silence after winning his first championship in WWE

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 02, 2025 06:18 GMT
A new champion has been crowned (Images via AEW and WWE
A new champion has been crowned (Images via AEW and WWE's websites)

Former AEW star Ricky Saints (formerly known as Ricky Starks) took to social media to send a message after a massive victory on the latest episode of WWE NXT. He won his first title on the black-and-silver brand.

Ad

The Absolute One collided with Shawn Spears for the WWE NXT North American Championship in the main event of the show. The two stars know each other very well, especially from their time in Tony Khan's promotion.

This was Shawn Spear's first title defense, and his allies were with him at ringside. Izzi Dame tried to help The Chairman win the match. After the referee was distracted, she hit Saints in the face with the North American Title. However, the latter kicked out at two, surprising everyone in the arena.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ricky Saints then got the upper hand and hit his finisher to emerge victorious. He received a big pop and even seemed emotional, as this was the biggest win of his entire career. After becoming the new WWE NXT North American Champion, Ricky Saints sent out a one-word tweet on X.

"Absolute," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

After the match, Saints was blindsided by Ethan Page, another ex-AEW star. It seems like All Ego will go after the title next.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी