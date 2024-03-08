Former AEW star has been brought back to WWE to be a "gatekeeper," says EC3 (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has recalled his experience of working with a former AEW star, who recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

The superstar in question is Shawn Spears, who appeared on WWE NXT to beat down Ridge Holland. He also had his first match since his return with Uriah Connors, winning it. Surprisingly, he kept his Chairman gimmick from his time in Tony Khan's company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled working with Spears, heaping praise on him.

"Fantastic wrestler. He's a good trainer, you know. He's what they would call a good brother. brother. Do they kind of bring him back into that, like he's still prime shape and excellent, see, in that sort of player/coach role, too? To kind of like, NXT does need people that can bring greener new talent, especially those that might not have the background of wrestling, up to new levels if they are ever gonna be TV ready 'cause, as we have seen, when those majority of the people that are not from a wrestling background, they get called up to TV, don't necessarily swim, so to speak. So maybe he's kind of there to kind of facilitate that. Be a gatekeeper, so to speak." [6:00 onwards]

The former WWE Superstar recently commented on Sting's retirement as well

According to EC3, Sting winning his final match and retaining the AEW Tag Team titles served no purpose.

Speaking on another episode of Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Superstar stated:

"I think [his] legacy and the legend of him is enough, but I can't tell you the right decision. I can just tell you that to make people feel something - if so, then perhaps it's the right decision.. but if it's just a title change for the sake of a title change, to gussy up something that's already, you know, pretty real and pretty significant, seems unnecessary." [From 01:17 to 02:07]

For now, fans must stay tuned to see what Sting plans to do next.

