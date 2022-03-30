"I refuse to watch" - Former AEW star claims he had never watched a full 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin match during his WWE tryout (Exclusive)

Marty "The Moth" Martinez, real-name Martin Casaus, has admitted that he has never watched a full 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin match.

A former competitor on WWE's reality competition series Tough Enough, Martinez did not watch a match featuring The Texas Rattlesnake (who was also the show's host and coach) when he first went to the company.

While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, the former AEW talent admitted that he knew who Austin was but refused to watch WWF at the time. The former Lucha Underground star was more of a WCW guy as he said:

"When I went to WWE Tough Enough, I had not seen a 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin match live at all, [like] its entirety. Like I knew who he was, how can you not? But I've never seen a whole match because I refuse to watch WWF at the time," Martinez said. (9:08 onwards)

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will confront Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will appear at WrestleMania 38 as a special guest of the KO Show at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Hall of Famer's nemesis Kevin Owens recently mocked him with a hilarious impersonation on RAW ahead of WrestleMania. While speaking on the latest edition of DC & RC on ESPN MMA, Owens broke character and described what it was like:

"It's really funny because that's really not the kind of stuff I'm used to doing. That's happened before when one of the wrestlers would dress up as someone else, like their rivals. The Miz did it a few years ago, DX has done it, a couple of people have done it and done it well. It was me stepping out of my comfort zone a little, but I figured it was the most impactful thing I do going into the match or confrontation, but it ended up being a lot of fun. I think I pissed a lot of people off, which is delightful."

As of right now, it hasn't been confirmed if 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin will officially compete in a match against the former Universal Champion, but fans are excited to see the WWE Hall of Famer back in a WWE ring after years.

