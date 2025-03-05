  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Former AEW star confronts Ricky Saints on WWE NXT; blockbuster feud possibly teased

Former AEW star confronts Ricky Saints on WWE NXT; blockbuster feud possibly teased

By Kaushik Das
Modified Mar 05, 2025 04:00 GMT
Ricky Saints [Image credits: WWE.com]
Ricky Saints [Image credits: WWE.com]

Ricky Saints is quickly making a big impact on WWE NXT. He was surprisingly confronted in the backstage area by former AEW star Shawn Spears earlier tonight, seemingly planting the seeds for a future feud.

Ad

Saints made his WWE debut on the February 11, 2025, edition of NXT. He competed in his first match on last week's show, teaming up with Je'von Evans to defeat Ethan Page and Wes Lee.

This week, The Absolute came face-to-face with Ridge Holland during a backstage segment. Holland brought up Ricky Saints' win on his NXT in-ring debut but claimed he wasn't too impressed. Holland claimed that Saints shouldn't be on NXT before the latter clapped back and walked away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 35-year-old was then confronted by Shawn Spears, Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen. Spears said that the "revolution will be televised" once he wins the NXT North American Championship, a reference to Ricky Saints' catchphrase.

Ad

In the main event of the show, Shawn Spears backed up his words as he defeated Tont D'Angelo to win the NXT North American Championship. D'Angelo's reign with the title lasted for 142 days.

It will be interesting to see if Ricky Saints now emerges as the number one contender for Shawn Spears' North American Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी