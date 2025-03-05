Former AEW star confronts Ricky Saints on WWE NXT; blockbuster feud possibly teased

Ricky Saints is quickly making a big impact on WWE NXT. He was surprisingly confronted in the backstage area by former AEW star Shawn Spears earlier tonight, seemingly planting the seeds for a future feud.

Ad

Saints made his WWE debut on the February 11, 2025, edition of NXT. He competed in his first match on last week's show, teaming up with Je'von Evans to defeat Ethan Page and Wes Lee.

This week, The Absolute came face-to-face with Ridge Holland during a backstage segment. Holland brought up Ricky Saints' win on his NXT in-ring debut but claimed he wasn't too impressed. Holland claimed that Saints shouldn't be on NXT before the latter clapped back and walked away.

Ad

Trending

The 35-year-old was then confronted by Shawn Spears, Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen. Spears said that the "revolution will be televised" once he wins the NXT North American Championship, a reference to Ricky Saints' catchphrase.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the main event of the show, Shawn Spears backed up his words as he defeated Tont D'Angelo to win the NXT North American Championship. D'Angelo's reign with the title lasted for 142 days.

It will be interesting to see if Ricky Saints now emerges as the number one contender for Shawn Spears' North American Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback