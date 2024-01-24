Former AEW star has first ever singles WWE match on NXT

A former AEW star just competed in her first-ever singles match on NXT since joining WWE.

Wren Sinclair recently joined the WWE after she wrestled for a number of years under NWA. However, she was unable to make a major name for herself, despite competing on AEW Rampage also for a couple of years.

After signing with the company, she had been off television for a major time. However, she appeared last week to participate in a the battle royale to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Wren Sinclair lasted a long time and performed quite well in the match.

She even eliminated Lash Legend which didn't sit well with the latter. This resulted in a match being set up tonight on NXT. This was also Wren's first singles match on WWE television.

Wren performed quite well for her first match considering she was in the ring with a pure athlete like Lash Legend. However, Legend was able to defeat Wren Sinclair with some help from her Metafour stablemates.

After the match, Metafour were about to gang up on Wren Sinclair when Fallon Henley came out to her rescue.

