Former AEW star makes surprise return to WWE during Royal Rumble match

Former AEW star Andrade made a surprise return to WWE during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

He left the company in 2021 after requesting his release. He's a former NXT and United States Champion. He went on to join All Elite Wrestling, but he recently parted ways with the promotion. It was then rumored that he would return to WWE to join his wife, Charlotte Flair.

During the men's Royal Rumble match, Andrade made a surprise return to the Stamford-based company as the fourth entrant. He came out wearing a black mask and had an interaction with Santos Escobar in the ring.

This wasn't Andrade's first Royal Rumble appearance, as he was the seventh entrant at the 2018 event. He was the NXT Champion at the time. The match was won by Shinsuke Nakamura, who unsuccessfully challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Another Royal Rumble winner who didn't win the title at The Show of Shows was Cody Rhodes. He was unable to finish the story last year, but it'll be interesting to see whether he'll finish it this year. He's one of the favorites to win the bout.

What are your thoughts on Andrade's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

