Former AEW Star reacts to Cody Rhodes featuring front and center on the new WWE WrestleMania 39 poster

With WrestleMania 39 just four weeks away, Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns is being built as the event's marquee match. Recently, former AEW and WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes reacted to her husband headlining in the new WrestleMania poster.

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble in January, Cody punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, guaranteeing himself a World Championship match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Yesterday, WWE released the official poster for this year's Show of Shows, leading Cody's wife Brandi to react to the Mania banner on social media.

"Been waiting some time to see an ad like this. Undesirable to undeniable." tweeted Brandi.

Check out the tweet below:

Since returning to WWE last year, Cody has made it clear that he is back to win a World Championship in honor of his late-great father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

Who does Cody Rhodes want to face after Roman Reigns?

Whilst The American Nightmare has his sights set firmly on the Tribal Chief, Rhodes has plenty of other top-tier opponents he wants to face after WrestleMania.

Speaking to The AJ Awesome Show, Cody Rhodes was asked which particular WWE Superstar he would like to face after his 'Mania showdown against Roman Reigns.

"I don’t know how much time Edge has left. He could do this forever if he wanted to. He’s in better shape than every locker room combined for some reason. When I was on SmackDown, I remember he was a really good locker room leader, a true locker room leader, led by example," Cody recalled. "He looked at me as a child, a kid, and those people that look at you as a kid, you want to one day stand opposed and let them know you are not a kid anymore." [From 09:10 to 9:50] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will face off on either April 1st or 2nd at WrestleMania 39 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes