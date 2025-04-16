Former AEW star could return to WWE after nearly 3-year absence at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

A former AEW star is expected to return to WWE nearly three years after she finished up with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The person is none other than Saraya (aka Paige).

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter provided an interesting update on Saraya and Brie Bella's commitments during the WWE WrestleMania 41 week.

"Right now, it could be Paige or it could be the other Bella [Brie Bella]. Yeah, the reason being I did an exclusive interview that will run, I think, Thursday with Nattie Neidhart (Natalya). She's gonna be competing in shoot style wrestling at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on Thursday in Las Vegas. And she was telling me that Paige and both Bellas had been invited and taken up her invitation to her private dojo that she and her husband Tyson run in Florida." [From 12:50 onwards]

Saraya has been in the headlines ever since she finished up with AEW. The former Women's World Champion recently appeared on the MuscleManMalcolm podcast to discuss various things, including a nerve-wracking moment during her time in Tony Khan's promotion.

Fans will have to wait to see if Saraya or Brie Bella or both make their return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 or post-PLE.

