Former AEW star's in-ring debut in WWE is being held till WrestleMania, believes Hall of Famer Teddy Long (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his two cents on a former champion's potential timeline of an in-ring debut, suggesting that it could be as late as WrestleMania.

The former AEW star in question is Jade Cargill. The 31-year old superstar has already generated a lot of hype in the pro-wrestling community after signing with WWE earlier this year. However, she is yet to have her first outing inside the squared circle. Her achievements in AEW have raised her profile significantly in the eyes of the fans, and her in-ring debut is shaping up to be highly anticipated.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his take on when Cargill could be showing up to fight. According to him, a WrestleMania debut would be preferrable, something which the creative department may be going for as well.

"I was thinking that maybe with Jade Cargill, maybe they are saving her. I would too, I would save her for WrestleMania. (...) And then WrestleMania, she busses out. I mean that would be huge, 'cause she is gonna be a big star there man, I am telling you right now." [4:00 onwards]

Jade Cargill's absence from WWE has led to a lot of questions

Considering the hype surrounding Jade Cargill earlier this year, many fans have been quite impatient regarding her in-ring debut. While Triple H has already discussed this during the post-show media conference after WWE Survivor Series, Cargill took it upon herself to provide an explanation as well.

Taking to social media, she tweeted:

"Also, like I said. It’s on MY time 💅🏾⏳," she wrote.

As for now, fans will have to stay tuned to see when the former TBS champion will come into the active scene.

