Jade Cargill responds to recent WWE absence

Jade Cargill has sent a message about her recent absence from WWE television.

Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling and was dominant in the promotion. She was undefeated as TBS Champion before dropping the title to Kris Statlander in an impromptu match at Double or Nothing 2023. Cargill had already defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the title but accepted Statlander's challenge after the match.

Her final match in the promotion was another loss to Statlander on a September episode of AEW Rampage before making the jump to WWE. Cargill debuted during the Fastlane Kickoff Show in October and was greeted by Triple H in the parking lot. She has made several other appearances on television but is yet to have her first match in the company.

The 31-year-old took to social media today to respond to her absence from WWE television as of late. She noted that she will be appearing for the promotion on her own time, as seen in her post below.

"Also, like I said. It’s on MY time 💅🏾⏳," she wrote.

Triple H shares update on Jade Cargill following WWE Survivor Series

Triple H explained why Jade Cargill hasn't been on television recently last night following Survivor Series.

Speaking at the press conference following the premium live event, The Game stated that Cargill was limited in her development as a performer before signing with the promotion. He added that they have already exposed her to fans, and she will appear again when she is ready for whatever is thrown at her.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

Jade Cargill has the potential to be a massive star for the company in the women's division. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Cargill on WWE television.

