Former AEW star sends a message to released WWE talent; asks them to prove their worth like Drew McIntyre or Matt Cardona

Former All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela recently sent a message to released WWE talent.

After the historic WWE-UFC merger was completed earlier this month, several superstars of the Stamford-based company's roster were released. Riddick Moss was one of the talented stars who was let go.

Moss posted a message on Twitter after his departure stating that other promoters should be looking to sign up the former WWE star. Effy, a renowned professional wrestler on the independent circuit, disagreed with Moss' sentiment and said that being featured on television alone does not translate to success in other promotions. Former AEW star Joey Janela has now reacted to this post and agreed with what Effy had to say. He also said that the released stars were not going to be picked up by any of the promotions unless they played the team game like some of the successful names, such as Matt Cardona and Drew McIntyre.

"Most guys leaving tv won’t wanna cut their prices down to work indies & or wont be about that schedule. It’s either Sign somewhere else, work the convention circuit or get to work & hustle. Ain’t no one backing up any truck full of cash, unless you can be a team player and prove your worth like guys like Cardona and Drew McIntyre." Janela shared.

Janela currently works as an active performer for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

EC3 backs Riddick Moss to succeed post-WWE release

Riddick Moss, aka Madcap Moss, was one of the several superstars who was released by WWE after the company's historic takeover.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 talked about the released star and backed him to succeed wherever he goes next. He also added that going away might be a good thing for Moss.

"Hell of an athlete, hell of a dude. I haven't been paying attention to what he's been doing, whatever thing, but I think him going away might be one of the better things for him. I know him as a person and a personality. With the freedom to try to create himself, if he just doesn't do, 'Hi, I'm former Riddick Moss,' if he does something his own that's him, I think he can sky-rocket," EC3 shared.

EC3 currently works as an active performer for National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

What did you make of Joey Janela's message to Riddick Moss? Let us know in the comments section below.

