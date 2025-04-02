Former AEW wrestler becomes new WWE champion

A new champion was crowned during tonight's WWE NXT show. The title was won by a former AEW wrestler.

After a disappointing end to his AEW run, Ricky Saints shocked the world when he showed up at NXT earlier this year. Since then, he competed in a couple of matches for the black and silver brand and emerged victorious. Saints also caught the attention of two of his former All Elite colleagues, Ethan Page and Shawn Spears.

Last week on NXT, Saints was on commentary for Ethan Page's match. After Page won the bout, Saints confronted him but was blindsided by Shawn Spears. Hence, tonight, on the black and silver brand, the latter defended his NXT North American Championship against Saints.

It was an uphill battle for Ricky Saints as members of The Culling tried to interfere. Spears even attacked the Saints with his title. However, Saints persevered and hit him with the Roshambo to win his first title in WWE.

Following the match, Ethan Page laid out Ricky Saints in the ring and then held up the NXT North American Championship, making his intentions pretty clear.

