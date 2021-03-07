Watch: Former African-American WWE World Champions send Bobby Lashley a message

Bobby Lashley has received special messages from three of the greatest African-American champions in WWE history.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champions Booker T, Mark Henry, and Ron Simmons have congratulated The Almighty on his WWE Championship win.

Lashley defeated The Miz on the most recent Monday Night RAW to become just the fifth African-American to win a World title in WWE. He's also the third ever to hold the WWE Championship after The Rock and Kofi Kingston.

WWE shared the video message from the three legends via its Twitter account. The core message behind the congratulations was "representation."

All three men spoke about how Lashley now represents the African-American community. It can all be summarized in Booker T's words - "when you won it, we won it."

Bobby Lashley himself responded to the three greats' messages, stating how much it means to him.

"Damn man this means the world to me. I’m gonna represent all of you the best I can."

The celebrations have been non-stop for Bobby Lashley since his title victory, and will continue on. WWE has announced that The Dominator will be having an "All Mighty" celebration on the upcoming episode of RAW.

What is next for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley?

Bobby Lashley may not get the chance to take in the celebrations for too long. As a former WWE Champion said, once you become champion you always have a target on your back. There will certainly be a couple of WWE Superstars now eyeing Lashley's title.

One will obviously be The Miz, who lost the WWE Championship to The Almighty in embarrassing fashion. The A-Lister will surely have a plethora of excuses come Monday night as to why he should have it handed back to him.

Another person that Lashley will need to watch out for is another former WWE Champion in Drew McIntyre. McIntyre lost the title thanks to Lashley and will surely be looking to win it back from him.

Many challengers will attempt to dethrone Lashley. Who do you think should be the first WWE Superstar to challenge Lashley's reign? Let us know down below.