Former backstage figure wants 17-Time Champion to confront Roman Reigns on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2023 (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is expected to headline his third WrestleMania in a row and seventh overall in 2023 at Inglewood, California. The rumored match is him against The Rock, a 17-time Champion overall in WWE. And former Head Writer of WWE, Vince Russo, thinks the confrontation should happen.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo spoke about how the Men's Royal Rumble match should end in a tie between Cody Rhodes and the returning CM Punk. He also believes that Triple H pitting the two men against each other would be the perfect way to set up Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Russo went on to state that the RAW after Royal Rumble should close with The Rock coming out to confront Reigns:

"That's the very last segment of the night. You hit The Rock's music, he comes to the stage, the Roman [Reigns] sell, The Rock, and we're out of time." (9:08-9:17)

Could an ex-WWE writer's comment hint toward Roman Reigns vs. The Rock happening at WrestleMania?

There is still no confirmation that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is sure to happen. Despite this, the rumors have possibly been responsible for WWE already selling over 100,000 tickets for two days at WrestleMania 39.

Ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who worked with The Rock as a writer for the sitcom Young Rock, commented in a past interview about The Great One's schedule for February:

"Whether or not that manifests itself in a WrestleMania main event, you know, the fan in me would love to see it if it’s the right circumstance and everything. Plus in February, he’s not doing anything in February, so I got an internet report at one point saying 'Oh, the Rock is not shooting any movies in February.'" [H/T Wrestling News]

