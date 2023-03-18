Former best friends reunite to take The Bloodline down on WWE SmackDown, leading to a potentially massive match at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have reunited to beat Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Bloodline on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The former Universal Champion was not ready to be on Sami Zayn's side to teach The Usos a lesson for weeks. But tonight, Cody Rhodes kicked off SmackDown and invited Sami and KO to amend their friendship.

However, The Prizefighter denied it and told Sami to keep him away from The Bloodline. Later in the show, Jey Uso and former Honorary Uce confronted each other.

In his promo, Jey mentioned he did not like Sami from the start, but Roman Reigns' family had faith in him. However, after Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso called him a "fake Uce."

Moments later, The Usos attacked Sami before Kevin Owens came to the aid of his former best friend. The Prizefighter was unleashed all over The Usos as he hit Stunner on Jimmy and a pop-up powerbomb on Jey Uso.

Finally, KO hugged Sami Zayn as the WWE Universe witnessed the two best friends having each other's backs. This reunion could lead to a tag team match between The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see KO and Sami take down The Bloodline members at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

