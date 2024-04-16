Former Bloodline member escapes vicious assault from Judgment Day on WWE RAW

A former Bloodline member managed to escape a brutal assault from Judgment Day tonight on RAW.

Ever since Jey Uso left the Bloodline, he has embarked on an exceptional singles run on RAW. However, every time he got a title match, Jimmy Uso would be there to interrupt and cause him to lose the match. Finally, Jey settled the score against his brother at WrestleMania 40 by defeating him.

Last week on RAW, Jey got himself the opportunity of a lifetime when he defeated Drew McIntyre and three other stars in a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash. Tonight on RAW, Jey Uso was set to face off against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. He was ambushed by Balor before the match could begin as The Prince took control of the bout.

However, Jey was able to recover and defeat Finn Balor with the Splash. Following the match, Damian Priest came down to the ring to confront Uso. The rest of Judgment Day then attacked Jey from behind. However, the former Bloodline member was able to smartly evade the group and he escaped through the crowd as a furious Priest looked on.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will be able to defeat Damian Priest now that his brother won't interfere in the match.

