Former booker pitches an interesting angle for Becky Lynch's WWE return

Former WWE manager and wrestling booker, Dutch Mantell, discussed Becky Lynch's future return to WWE with regards to possible candidates for her first rivalry.

As of now, the top two stars on SmackDown are Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks and they are likely to be Becky's first opponents when she returns. However, Mantell touched upon another interesting avenue that WWE could open following Lynch's return, which involves Sonya Deville.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell pitched an intriguing angle for when Becky returns to WWE that didn't revolve her being slotted directly into the title picture:

"The way you handle Becky coming back, is with Sonya Deville." said Mantell. "Sonya Deville takes a disliking to [Becky] as she thinks she can hop back in and go right to the top but Sonya sets her straight: 'Things have changed around here, Becky. When you take a year off, things change.' Then they can go for a match between them and then let [Becky] take off."

At WWE SummerSlam last year, Sony Deville competed against Mandy Rose in a loser-leaves-WWE match. Rose ended up picking up the win and Deville took a hiatus from WWE. However, she returned a few months later, taking over a management role alongside WWE Official Adam Pearce. She has yet to make her return to the ring.

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE for over a year

In May of last year, Becky Lynch relinquished the WWE RAW Women's Championship after announcing that she was pregnant. Lynch gave birth to her daughter Roux in December of last year.

With WWE welcoming back live crowds, fans have been clamoring for The Man's return to WWE, often filling arenas with "We want Becky" chants. A recent report revealed that Becky has been training frequently and looks ring-ready.

When do you think Becky Lynch will return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

