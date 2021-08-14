Backstage update on Becky Lynch's in-ring return process, when she will return - Reports

Becky Lynch is reportedly looking ring-ready based on her training drills and could be returning to WWE this summer.

A former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch's WWE return has been the talk of the town for the last several months. Lynch has been away from WWE television for nearly 15 months now, during which she gave birth to her first child with her husband Seth Rollins.

Multiple photos of her training and being in great shape have been revealed recently and now we have more details on the same.

Fightful Select has reported details of Becky Lynch's training process. The report states that The Man has been training at Seth Rollins' wrestling school Black and Brave Academy as far back as May. A source told them that she looks ring-ready based on the drills she's done during her training in front of other people.

As far as Becky Lynch's return to WWE, there is still uncertainty but the assumption is that she will be back sometime this summer. The report notes that WWE is being very quiet about her return as compared to other returns.

Could Becky Lynch show up at WWE SummerSlam 2021?

Starting from Royal Rumble 2021 earlier this year, fans have been speculating about a return from Becky Lynch. There were rumors of her coming back at WrestleMania 37 and then at Money in the Bank last month.

Lynch herself fueled those rumors, teasing an appearance through cryptic social media posts, but she was simply trolling her fans.

Phew, I was so worried . — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2021

Later this month, WWE is set to present their second-biggest show of the year, SummerSlam. The pay-per-view will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Becky Lynch will be in attendance at SummerSlam. However, it's not yet known whether she will make an on-screen appearance.

PWInsider.com can confirm that currently, Lynch is slated to be in attendance at the 8/21 Summerslam PPV.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Becky Lynch's return. When do you think she will return and who will she go after first?

Edited by Rohit Mishra