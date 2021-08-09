Big update on Becky Lynch's WWE SummerSlam plans - Reports

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is all set to be in attendance at SummerSlam 2021 later this month.

A former multi-time RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch has been away from WWE television for nearly 15 months now. Becky Lynch's hiatus was due to her real-life pregnancy. In December 2020, she welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband Seth Rollins.

The WWE Universe has since been waiting for The Man to make her grand return. A previous report claimed that Becky Lynch will be returning to WWE this fall. Now, according to the latest report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Lynch will be in attendance at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

However, it's not known yet whether she will make an on-screen appearance at the pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

PWInsider.com can confirm that currently, Lynch is slated to be in attendance at the 8/21 Summerslam PPV.

Could Becky Lynch change brands upon her WWE return?

One of the major points of discussion regarding Becky Lynch's WWE return has been whether she will join RAW or SmackDown upon coming back. She was part of Monday Night RAW last year. However, with Seth Rollins moving over to SmackDown, the possibility of her jumping brands can't be denied.

On Fightful RAW Review a couple of weeks ago, Sean Ross Sapp noted that Becky Lynch might be heading to a different brand upon her return.

"That match (RAW Women's Title triple threat) being made for SummerSlam was a bit of a surprise. A lot of people were expecting Becky to be back, but word is she might be heading to a different brand. So, who knows, but they need her back bad," said Sean Ross Sapp.

Phew, I was so worried . — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2021

No matter which brand she joins, her immense star power will surely boost up its women's division. WWE might straight away push her into the title picture on either RAW or SmackDown.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Becky Lynch possibly appearing at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Who do you want to see her face upon her return?

