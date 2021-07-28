Update on possible plan for Becky Lynch's WWE return

As Becky Lynch's WWE return inches closer, there seems to be an update on the company's plans for her. She might be moving to a different brand upon her comeback.

The Man was expected to appear on WWE RAW as soon as live crowds returned, in time for a RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. However, she is yet to return. Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H. will defend the title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at next month's pay-per-view.

This caught some people by surprise, according to Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful RAW Review. He also noted that Lynch might be heading to a different brand, which would likely be SmackDown considering her immense star power:

"That match (RAW Women's Title triple threat) being made for SummerSlam was a bit of a surprise. A lot of people were expecting Becky to be back, but word is she might be heading to a different brand. So, who knows, but they need her back bad," said Sapp.

“Becky Lynch might be heading to a different brand”



BECKY ON SMACKDOWN ?? pic.twitter.com/qfgsgQeV6V — eleanor ✨ (@eleanorlynee) July 27, 2021

Becky Lynch's WWE return may happen on SmackDown

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

While the move has not been confirmed, WWE's plan to have Becky Lynch return to SmackDown may be linked with her husband, Seth Rollins. He is a part of the blue brand's roster. It makes sense to put couples on the same brand, especially since the company is back on the road.

So, if her WWE return does happen on Friday nights, The Man could still make the SummerSlam card. SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair is yet to get a challenger for the pay-per-view, although that could change this week.

Lynch's return remains imminent, following over 14 months away from WWE TV after she announced her pregnancy. The former RAW Women's Champion was backstage at Money in the Bank and is also in phenomenal shape, as proven by a recent photo.

RAW's women's division requires a lot of improvement, which would have happened through Becky Lynch returning on the red brand. But it looks like SmackDown will further strengthen its female roster, having already added Toni Storm, Shotzi, Tegan Nox, and Naomi recently.

Would you prefer to see Becky Lynch make her WWE return on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Jack Cunningham