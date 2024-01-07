Former Bullet Club member confirms his exit from current company

A former member of the Bullet Club has confirmed his departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The wrestler in question is Tama Tonga. At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tonga won the Never Openweight Championship. He defeated Shingo Takagi to win the title for the fourth time in his career.

Minutes after winning the title, the 41-year-old stated in the post-match press conference that he was in his final month in NJPW. Issa of Pro Wrestling Illustrated confirmed the same.

"This is Tama Tonga's last month with #njpw. He wants to find work closer to home as he misses his family and leaving them at home is not something he wants to continue to do (as this was his childhood). He loves Japan, this company and every wrestler #njwk18. As elated as Tama is with the current state of his career, he misses his family and finds it difficult to leave them home. He loves Japan, has the utmost respect for the company and wrestlers... having grown up in this life, he finally understood how his father felt...But it is time to be home with his family."

WWE were reportedly interested in signing The Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga

According to reports, WWE had shown interest in signing Tama Tonga. Triple H and Co. are keen on bringing in the former Bullet Club member.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer, "there has been talk about" Tama's signing for quite some time.

Tonga has been a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling since 2010 and went full-time in 2013. He is a former seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion with his brother Tanga Loa. Collectively, the duo were known as Guerrillas of Destiny.

WWE is home to former Bullet Club members AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Finn Balor.

