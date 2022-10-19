Former Bullet Club member questions Karl Anderson after WWE adds huge match to Crown Jewel

Karl Anderson has been called out by his former Bullet Club stablemate. He is still part of the faction despite returning to WWE last week.

Taking to Twitter, Hikuleo put The Machine Gun on notice. He is set to challenge for Anderson's NEVER Openweight Championship on November 5th at NJPW Battle Autumn.

Coincidentally, Anderson is scheduled to team up with The OC on the same day for a huge six-man tag team match against The Judgment Day at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

"Nov 5th, Osaka? @MachineGunKA #NjAutumn #CrownJewel," wrote Hikuleo.

Hikuleo left the Bullet Club a few weeks ago after helping his brother Tama Tonga ahead of his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Jay White.

The 31-year-old then proceeded to challenge Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Championship. The Machine Gun won the title by beating Tama at Dominion 6.12. He also defended the belt successfully against Hiroshi Tanahashi in his first title defense.

Jim Cornette doesn't expect Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to be game-changers in WWE

Last week on RAW, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (Doc Gallows) returned to WWE to help AJ Styles in his feud with The Judgment Day.

In doing so, The Good Brothers and Styles reunited The OC. However, Jim Cornette isn't expecting the two returning WWE stars to be game-changers for the company.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran compared Anderson and Gallows to The Alpha Academy. Cornette said:

"But with Gallows and Anderson, it’s not gonna be a game changer, it’s not going to you know ignite the houses or the ratings right off. But it’s better than Gable and Otis I mean come on seriously."

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will appear on this week's NXT to team up with Cameron Grimes for a match against Joe Gacy and his faction. However, it remains to be seen how Anderson will travel from Japan to Saudi Arabia on the same day.

