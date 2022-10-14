"It’s not gunna be a game changer" - Jim Cornette does not expect major things from recently returned WWE stars

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the recent WWE returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

This past Monday on RAW, the Good Brothers surprised fans in Brooklyn as they reunited with their longtime teammate AJ Styles. Whilst there are people who are happy to see the duo back in WWE, many see this latest signing as a mere roster filler.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the returning stars whilst comparing them to a recent duo who held the RAW Tag Team Championships.

"But with Gallows and Anderson, it’s not gunna be a game changer, it’s not going to you know ignite the houses or the ratings right off. But it’s better than Gable and Otis I mean come on seriously." [From 3:51 to 4:02]

Despite the fact that their hype may derail at some point, currently, alongside AJ Styles, Gallows and Anderson look set to be part of a major marquee match against the dominant villainous faction, The Judgment Day.

Jim Cornette on the current WWE TV former.

As somebody who has been part of the professional wrestling business for more than 3 decades, the 61-year old has seen various iterations of the WWE product.

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE ringside manager was quick to criticize the current format of the company's weekly television show.

"It's the same thing every week. They've formatted themselves into just this goddamn pattern of guys come out and talk, somebody else comes out and interrupts and they have a match - and repeat. For a finish, distract somebody and then beat 'em." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Although Cornette feels WWE is formulaic, it can be argued that the overall quality of both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly in recent months, due to the fact that Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as head of creative.

