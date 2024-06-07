  • home icon
Former Bullet Club member sends a message to AJ Styles after his fake retirement on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 11, 2024 07:36 GMT
AJ Styles is the leader of The OC and a former Bullet Club member
AJ Styles is the leader of The OC and a former Bullet Club member [Image Credits: NJPW's X and WWE.com]

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles faked his retirement. Taking to social media, Styles' stablemate, Karl Anderson, shared a photo featuring The Phenomenal One and Luke Gallows.

Styles, Anderson, and Gallows are collectively known as The O.C. During their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the three superstars were members of the Bullet Club. Anderson was one of the original members of the Bullet Club. Meanwhile, Styles became the leader of the group after Finn Balor left for WWE.

On X (formerly Twitter), Anderson shared a photo with his O.C. stablemates from their days in NJPW. The Good Brothers cornered The Phenomenal One last Friday when the latter faked his retirement.

".. @AJStylesOrg @The_BigLG" wrote Anderson

Check out Anderson's tweet:

AJ Styles opened up about his relationship with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows after their move to NXT

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently moved to NXT and are set to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships. At Battleground, The Good Brothers will face Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Speaking on the Johnjay & Rich: After Words podcast, AJ Styles opened up about Gallows and Anderson moving to NXT. He stated that they would have to figure out a way to work things out.

"The last time Anderson and Gallows, we were in the locker room together I kind of slapped Karl across the face. We're just gonna have to see where this relationship goes, we'll figure it out. We've spent a long time together on the road, maybe that doesn't break it, so we'll find out."

At Backlash France, Styles was unsuccessful in winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, a rematch between Styles and Cody Rhodes could be in the making, especially after The Phenomenal One's actions last Friday. Styles vs. Rhodes II could take place at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
