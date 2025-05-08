Former Bullet Club members confirm their return to top wrestling company

Former WWE Superstars and Bullet Club members, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, have teased a potential return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
In 2022, the duo re-signed with the WWE, reuniting with AJ Styles during his feud with The Judgment Day. After a brief stint in NXT, The Good Brothers were released from their WWE contracts in February 2025.
On social media, Anderson shared a video, confirming the duo's return to their old stomping grounds. The duo previously were seen alongside The Young Bucks, who will team up with mystery tag team partners at NJPW Resurgence.
Check out Anderson's post on X:
Former Bullet Club member Karl Anderson took a dig at WWE after Kevin Owens' injury
Karl Anderson took digs at WWE after Kevin Owens announced his injury that forced him to miss WrestleMania 41. He was set to face Randy Orton but had to withdraw from the match due to neck issues.
Speaking on the Talk'n Shop podcast, Anderson took shots at his former company, claiming that he hoped WWE didn't release Owens while he was injured. In doing so, he referenced his own experience with the company. He said:
"If Kevin [Owens] is really hurt, which I'm not saying he is or isn't, I don't have any idea. I haven't followed. I'm barely involved. I'm just going to say this; I hope, if he's really hurt and he has surgery, I hope he is not released two and a half months after the major surgery. That's all I'm going to say."
The Good Brothers were crucial members of the Bullet Club, especially Anderson, who was one of the original members of the group alongside Prince Devitt, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale.
The faction has undergone huge changes in recent years and is currently led by David Finlay, who has recruited new members, including Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and others.