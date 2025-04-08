45-year-old former champion takes a HUGE shot at WWE after Kevin Owens' injury announcement

Kevin Owens recently announced that he wouldn't be able to compete at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas due to a major real-life injury. Following this announcement, former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson took a massive shot at the Stamford-based company.
The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been out of in-ring action due to a torn rotator cuff and a partially torn labrum. Following surgery in November 2024, he indicated a recovery period of six to nine months. Unfortunately, on February 8, 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment released Karl Anderson and his Good Brothers tag team partner, Doc Gallows.
Speaking on the latest edition of the Talk'n Shop podcast, Karl Anderson fired a shot at WWE, hoping they wouldn't release The Prizefighter while he's injured, referencing his own experience.
"If Kevin [Owens] is really hurt, which I'm not saying he is or isn't, I don't have any idea. I haven't followed. I'm barely involved. I'm just going to say this; I hope, if he's really hurt and he has surgery, I hope he is not released two and a half months after the major surgery. That's all I'm going to say," he said.
The 45-year-old expressed his desire for Kevin Owens to recover fully if the latter's injury was indeed real.
"I hope that doesn't happen to him. I hope that it's a work, and Randy [Orton] attacks him, and they have a match at WrestleMania. If Kevin is really hurt, I just hope two and a half months after his recovery, everything is going well," he added. [H/T: Fightful]
WWE sent a heartwarming message to Kevin Owens after SmackDown
KO was slated to face Randy Orton in a grudge match at The Show of Shows. However, on last week's SmackDown, the former Universal Champion emotionally announced that due to a serious neck injury, he wouldn't be able to wrestle The Viper at The Showcase of The Immortals later this month.
After the April 4, 2025, episode of the Friday night show, WWE India's page on X extended its best wishes to Kevin Owens.
"Get well soon, @FightOwensFight!"
Since The Prizefighter won't be in action at 'Mania, fans will have to wait and see if Randy Orton will retain his spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.