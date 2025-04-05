WWE sends heartfelt message to Kevin Owens

WWE recently sent a heartfelt message to Kevin Owens after the latest episode of SmackDown on social media. The star made an unfortunate announcement on this week's blue brand.

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, The Prizefighter was officially scheduled to face Randy Orton in a grudge match. However, on the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, KO tearfully announced that he had been dealing with a serious neck injury for quite some time and would require immediate surgery.

Regrettably, this has led to Owens being pulled from his slated encounter against The Viper. The former Universal Champion also expressed his gratitude to the fans and apologized for not being able to compete, leaving the status of Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent uncertain.

Taking to X/Twitter, WWE India's page wished Kevin Owens a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon, @FightOwensFight! ❤️‍🩹👊 #SmackDown."

Kevin Owens gives honest opinion on missing WWE WrestleMania 41

The former Tag Team Champion appeared on the My Mom's Basement podcast with Robbie Fox. In the interview, Kevin Owens disclosed that he might have sustained the injury during a match in January 2025.

Later, The Prizefighter indicated that he was doing well overall, citing his strong support from his family and co-workers. However, the Canadian wrestler admitted that the missed opportunity to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 was a major disappointment for him.

"Yeah, I'm okay. I've a great support system; my family is great, my co-workers are great, and everything. It sucks, man. Just not getting to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania really sucks. That's the part that bugs me the most," he said.

When Kevin Owens announced his inability to compete at 'Mania, The Apex Predator came out. Shockingly, the two arch-rivals showed respect towards each other during this encounter. However, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis fell victim to a vicious RKO by Orton.

Only time will tell if The Viper will get his hands on KO upon his return from recovery following The Grandest Stage of Them All.

