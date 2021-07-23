"She cheated and used her braid" - Former champion accuses Bianca Belair of cheating on WWE SmackDown last week [Exclusive]

Carmella challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship last week. Despite putting in a massive effort, Carmella ended up coming up short as Belair retained the title.

Carmella recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and opened up about last week's title match on WWE SmackDown:

"I really put it all out there and I had a lot of fun in that match up until the end where she cheated and used her braid but all I ever need in my career is an opportunity to show what I can do and unfortunately what happened to Bayley, she got hurt and I wish her the best and a speedy recovery but I stepped up and I did what I had to do and I think I delivered," Carmella said.

Carmella will get another shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship later tonight. She also commented on tonight's match at the Rolling Loud festival:

"Now I get another opportunity tomorrow night at Rolling Loud which is another first for WWE, to be collaborating with this major rap festival, this is huge," Carmella added.

Carmella comments on the return of the WWE Universe

Last week's WWE SmackDown saw the return of fans as the company returned to the road. One of the big matches on the card was Carmella taking on Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two will face each other in a rematch later tonight on SmackDown.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carmella opened up about fans returning and what the feeling was like backstage:

"It felt like a WrestleMania, backstage everyone was buzzing, it was just this feel and this vibe and I remember there was a match going on before the show actually started and the crowd rumbling and it was just... we had fans at WrestleMania but the stadium was outside so its not quite the same effect that if you're inside hearing the crowd rumbling, so to hear that it was just like oh my gosh, I missed this. To hear my music hit and hear the crowd, they hated me and I loved it and it was just... I missed this so much. There's nothing like the energy from the live crowd," Carmella said.

During the interview, Carmella also discussed her run as miss Money In The Bank. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Prem Deshpande