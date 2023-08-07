Former champion addresses current absence from WWE; claims it's been a good reset 

A multi-time champion in WWE recently addressed his current absence from the company, stating that it has been good to get some time away to reset.

Xavier Woods, along with his New Day stablemates Kofi Kingston and Big E, has become one of the most decorated tag-team wrestlers of all time. Xavier is a 12-time tag team champion and a Triple Crown Tag Team Champion. As a singles wrestler, Woods won the prestigious King of the Ring Tournament in 2021.

Both of Woods' teammates are currently out of action recovering from injuries. Big E is recovering from a broken neck he suffered in early 2022, and Kofi is recovering from ankle surgery earlier this year.

Xavier has been absent from WWE television for the past few months. After Kofi's injury, he competed on RAW as a singles wrestler, having a short feud with Dominik Mysterio. However, Woods has not been seen since the May 15, 2023, edition of the red brand.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 36-year-old addressed his absence and stated that the reset has been good for him.

"Honestly, it’s been a good little reset, you know? Next year will be 20 years in wrestling for me, so being able to take a couple of weeks and … mentally reset, and then kind of reset your body as well — it’s good for the mind," said Woods. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Xavier Woods wants The New Day to never break up in WWE

In an interview, the former King of the Ring recently explained that he doesn't want The New Day ever to break up but would like to win a singles title.

The three-person team has been together for nine years now. In that time, they've won 12 tag team titles, and Kofi Kingston and Big E have had reigns with the WWE Championship.

Speaking to Josh Martinez of the Superstar Crossover podcast, Xavier Woods stated that he wants to win Intercontinental Championship but doesn't think that means The New Day should split up.

"In my head, I feel like in order to climb that mountain and become world champion, one day I need a U.S. Championship run, I need an Intercontinental Championship run... but that doesn't mean that I need to break away from Kofi or E at all because what we do is we tell stories as a family. I think a lot of wrestling has stories of jealousy and backstabbery and 'I want this leather and this metal so I'm not friends with you anymore,'" said Woods.

The New Day member continued:

"Friendship is the most important thing on this planet to me. That's the only way we survive, that's how we have societies and communities, that's how we grow as a human race so that's our focus is telling those stories in wrestling. So hopefully at some point we have to tell that story through your boy." [From 15:59-16:45]

Do you want to see Xavier Woods return as a singles star? Let us know in the comments section below.

