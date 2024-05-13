Former champion advances in Queen of the Ring tournament off WWE TV

A former WWE champion advanced in the Queen of the Ring tournament by defeating a popular star to qualify for the next round. The star who advanced to the next round is Shayna Baszler.

Baszler has been a dominant star in her entire WWE career. Her dominance began in NXT, where she won the NXT Women's Championship and reigned supreme over the women's division. After making it to the main roster, her success continued as she won the Women's Tag Team Championship. Despite her in-ring dominance, The Queen of Spades hasn't been able to win singles gold and is currently in pursuit of her first Women's Title.

Tonight at a WWE live event in Macon, Georgia, Shayna Baszler faced off against Maxxine Dupri in a Queen of the Ring tournament match. She put away The Alpha Academy member with her signature Kirifuda Clutch submission hold. Following this win, Baszler will move one step closer to winning the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Shayna Baszler shut down fan for sexist comment

Shayna Baszler is known for being a legit tough person due to her MMA background. Her extensive training in combat sports makes her a legitimate threat to her opponents. Due to her training, she also developed a good amount of strength and boldness to speak her mind.

Hence, when a fan recently commented that Baszler wouldn't stand a chance against a man in a fight, the Queen of Spades shut him down quickly by saying that most men don't train to fight.

"As someone who has trained alongside men for a living, respectfully, you’re wrong. (Also, most men don’t train to actually fight. At all)."

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It's good to see that Baszler has advanced to the next round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Maybe this is the push she needs to finally capture singles gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback