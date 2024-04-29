Shayna Baszler shuts down fan for sexist comments

Shayna Baszler just shut down a fan who made a sexist remark about her.

Shayna Baszler is one of the baddest women on the WWE roster. Her MMA background helped add a sense of legitimacy to her in-ring skills and this helped her during her initial run in WWE NXT when she dominated the women's division.

However, she has mellowed down a bit ever since her WWE main roster callup. She is yet to capture the women's championship on the main roster. Despite this, The Queen of Spades still continues to be a dominant force in the ring. She also isn't afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself.

Recently, Shayna took to social media to claim that she can beat up most men. A fan replied to her saying that she could not beat a man in a real fight without cheating since her genetics wouldn't allow it. Baszler quickly shut him down by saying that most men don't train to fight.

"As someone who has trained alongside men for a living, respectfully, you’re wrong. (Also, most men don’t train to actually fight. At all)."

Shayna Baszler reveals scrapped plans for her match with Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler's most notable storyline on the main roster was her feud with Ronda Rousey. This match was highly anticipated since the two women were best friends in real life. The fought each other in a MMA Rules Match which also turned out to be Rousey's last WWE match. This match was won by The Queen of Spades.

During an interview with Fightful, Shayna revealed the scrapped plans for the match.

"I won't lie, the idea we had, we were a little bit handcuffed just based on the venue. There was no tron, so we knew the people in-house were going to have trouble maybe understanding some of the stuff because you need a camera and a close up of that. We couldn't get a cafe or a fight pit in there because of the rigging in a dome situation is totally diferent. There was a lot. We tried to work out some other things, it just didn't work out. We did the best we could with what we had. I'm proud of it," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see Ronda will ever return to the WWE to avenge her loss to Baszler.