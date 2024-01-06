Former champion allegedly 'not thrilled' with reports of major WWE acquisition leaking

A former champion is less than thrilled about recent reports of their acquisition by WWE leaked online. The star in question is Stardom and NJPW sensation Giulia.

Giulia has been one of the most prominent names in women's independent wrestling for a few years now. Ever since she joined up with famed Japanese women's promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom in 2018, her career has been on an upward trajectory

Giulia has won multiple championships during her time in Stardom, including the Goddess of Stardom Championship, Wonder of Stardom Championship, and World of Stardom Championship. WWE has started to take notice of the young Japanese star.

With Giulia's contract in Japan reportedly coming to an end, reports that World Wrestling Entertainment has shown interest in her have surfaced online. However, according to Fightful Select, Giulia is 'not thrilled' about that info leaking online since she was nowhere close to signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

It is also being reported that Giulia is handling the contract negotiation herself instead of having a representative as the go-between. However, as noted by Fightful, that could change in the coming weeks or months.

Giulia won't be free to sign with WWE until March

World Wrestling Entertainment's interest in Giulia isn't sudden, as there have been several rumors circulating for months regarding the interest shown by the Stamford-based promotion.

In fact, it was reported earlier that Giulia could show up at the Performance Center in March after wrapping up her work for Stardom. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she is booked until March, but it's possible that she could sign with WWE at that point:

"So this is the Giulia story. She's under contract until March. So, up until March, nothing's happening. Mike Johnson [of PWInsider] was correct in reporting that there's interest, but there's been interest in her since 2019. It is a story now because there's more interest in her now, but she's not going anywhere until March (...) The idea that like, 'Oh my god, she's going to WWE,' it's so premature to say that. But could it happen in March? Absolutely, it could happen in March, yes." [H/T WresteTalk]

It will be interesting to see if and when Giulia will make her debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

