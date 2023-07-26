Former champion appears to tease potential heel turn on WWE RAW with recent activity on social media

A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion might be teasing a potential heel turn, and her recent activity on social media could be a sign of it.

On the July 17 episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley attacked Raquel Rodriguez and her partner Liv Morgan backstage. Rodriguez suffered a knee injury and was not 100% during their tag team title match against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville and eventually lost.

On last night's episode of RAW, Morgan wanted revenge, but Ripley blindsided her before their match. The Eradicator brutally targeted Liv's left shoulder and stomped her arm in a steel chair.

It was a night to remember for The Judgment Day as they stood tall all night long on RAW. Rodriguez was probably in awe of what the dominant group did, as she recently liked a photo of the stable posted by WWE Deutschland. It's either that, or she might be teasing a heel turn since it's done wonders for Ripley.

Here's a screenshot of the post:

Raquel Rodriguez liked a post about The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley warned Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan not to mess with her business before their respective injuries.

It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez will return next week and confront Ripley or will the former tag team champions continue to be out of action.

Will Rhea Ripley defend the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam?

A potential matchup between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley was teased over the past few weeks. The Eradicator attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the July 17 episode of RAW in the process, she injured Rodriguez. The company has yet to give any updates on Raquel's knee injury.

On the other hand, Liv Morgan's shoulder injury appeared to be legitimate. Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer believe that Ripley's attack was done to write Morgan off from television.

With The Judgment Day getting booked as a dominant group over the past few weeks, it's impossible to think the company will not put Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the SummerSlam card.

The Biggest Party of the Summer is set to take place on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan.

Would you like to see Raquel Rodriguez face off against Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam? Give your answers in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here