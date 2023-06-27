Former champion attacks Seth Rollins; cuts him open on WWE RAW

World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins' appearance, provoked his current rival Finn Balor, and the champion suffered a cut on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

He first addressed fans by acknowledging NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes' presence on RAW, thanking him for his aid after his match against Bron Breakker last week.

The champion talked about the Judgment Day member and which 'version' he will face at MITB. As The Visionary called out his MITB opponent, Balor entered the ring with a steel chair, and a brawl broke out between the two men.

Their fight spewed outside the ring when Finn Balor smashed Seth Rollins through the steps. As the Judgment Day member went to grab another steel chair, Hayes, seated ringside, seemingly attacked the former Universal Champion in Rollins' favor.

Following the 41-year-old star's attack on Rollins, the latter's cheek was cut open, enraging the champion. However, Finn Balor ran away into the crowd from Rollins.

The two men clashed for the Universal Title seven years ago, and their rivalry would reach its epitome at the 2023 Money in the Bank in O2 Arena, London.

What did you think of Finn Balor's attack on Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes