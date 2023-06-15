Former Champion believes Will Ospreay would thrive in WWE

Having established himself as one of the biggest names outside of WWE in recent years, Will Ospreay has many admirers within the company, one being a former opponent of his, Ricochet.

The Englishman currently works for New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he has achieved many huge accolades like capturing both the IWGP World and United States Heavyweight Championships.

During a recent interview on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Ricochet was asked which current indy stars he would like to see in WWE.

“Will’s up there, I mean Will’s obviously got a lot of backing. I think Will’s up there, Will he’s obviously got a lot but I think with the WWE behind him he would be obviously a lot more out there.” [From 14:07 to 14:20]

On Sunday, June 23rd, The Aerial Assassin will look to get a win over one of wrestling's biggest stars, Kenny Omega, as they battle it out at Forbidden Door for the IWGP United States title.

Does Will Ospreay want to sign for WWE?

Whilst many fans are keen to see him perform for World Wrestling Entertainment, Ospreay himself seems hesitant to make such a big full-time commitment.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 30-year-old was asked if he ever wants to compete in a match at WrestleMania.

“Not like in that sense of this but like, of course I would love to wrestle in front of 80,000 people who wouldn’t want to wrestle? But like, in the same sense of, I’m not going to lose sleep if I never do it. But you know what I mean? Like I never wanted to get to this level of fame with wrestling. I just enjoyed doing it on the weekends. And New Japan offers me a lot of money, and I was just like ‘Whoa, I can make money from this.’" [H/T: RingsideNews]

Despite never singing for World Wrestling Entertainment, Ospreay has faced some of the company's biggest stars like Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Ricochet, and Rey Mysterio in the indies.

Will Will Ospreay ever sign for WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

