Former champion breaks 17-year streak at WWE Night of Champions

Trish Stratus defeated Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions last night in Saudi Arabia, thanks to interference from Zoey Stark.

The Hall of Famer picked up her first singles victory in 17 years with the win, according to WWE stats via PWMania. Stratus' last victory came against Lita at Unforgiven in 2006 when she retired from the company as a seven-time women's champion.

The Canadian star has since returned several times, competing in high-profile matches on RAW and at WrestleMania. She even wrestled in a generational one-on-one bout against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

Despite all of her return matches, her bout against Lynch last night was the first time she has picked up a singles win since her retirement from full-time competition.

Zoey Stark has now aligned herself with the WWE Hall of Famer

Zoey Stark was an interesting addition to the match last night in the Middle East, and it appears that she has a score to settle with Becky Lynch. Else she could just be looking for a way to get ahead on RAW.

The newcomer was promoted to the main roster as part of the recent WWE Draft. She made quite a statement against Lynch before aligning herself with Stratus in Jeddah.

Tomorrow night's episode of RAW could hold all the answers regarding why these two women have found themselves on the same page. It could also reveal the promotion's plans for Money in the Bank.

There is speculation that Lita could return to even the odds heading into the United Kingdom-based event in July after being assaulted by Stratus in April.

Do you think Lita will make her return in order to help Becky Lynch fight the duo of Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

