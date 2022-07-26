Former Champion busted open in main event match against The Bloodline on WWE RAW

One half of the Street Profits, Montez Ford, was busted open during his six-man tag team match on the main event of RAW. Ford and Dawkins teamed up with Riddle to face The Bloodline prior to their title matches at SummerSlam.

At the premium live event this Saturday, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. His cousins, The Usos, will face the Street Profits with their undisputed tag titles on the line with Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as a special guest referee.

The Usos kicked off the match against their SummerSlam opponents. At one point while Montez Ford was the legal competitor in the ring, Roman Reigns was tagged into the match, much to the former's surprise.

Amidst their clash, Reigns threw Ford into the turnbuckle which resulted in him being busted open. Ford required a medical checkup ringside while his tag team partners continued the match. Riddle attempted to get a win for his team by hitting The Tribal Chief with an unsuccessful RKO. Instead, Roman Reigns pinned the former RK-Bro member for the win.

After the match, Seth Rollins walked out and assaulted Riddle, seemingly sending him a message before their clash on July 30th.

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, The Usos title defense ended in controversy where both of Ford's shoulders were not on the mat, thus resulting in a rematch. Do you think The Bloodline will retain its titles at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

