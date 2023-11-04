Former Champion busted open in opening match of WWE Crown Jewel 

WWE made the trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, and the show kicked off in style with Sami Zayn up against long-time rival JD McDonagh.

The two men have had issues in recent weeks and were able to settle many of their problems in front of a red-hot crowd in Riyadh. Mid-way through the match, many fans noted that JD was seemingly bleeding from his hip since there was a lot of blood on his hands, and it appears that it was actually self-inflicted.

The 33-year-old former champion pulled Sami Zayn down onto the ropes before falling off and seemingly burning himself on the apron. The injury looked sore when it was zoomed in on the cameras, but it wasn't enough to prevent McDonagh from finishing the match, even though he took a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb.

The injury could look much worse than it actually is, but the blood meant that many fans were concerned for the star throughout the match, he isn't likely to miss any time since it should be wrapped up as soon as he heads backstage.

