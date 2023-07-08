Former champion called out for apparently breaking character after Rhea Ripley sat on her during WWE show by a fan

Rhea Ripley has become quite the force in WWE over the last year. Since winning the Royal Rumble, she has been invincible, winning the title from Charlotte at WrestleMania. She has also been in the middle of a feud against Natalya while the star struggles to get a win.

Natalya and Ripley faced each other again this week on RAW, where she defeated the star. After the match, she would beat her down until she was stopped by Raquel Gonzalez and Liv Morgan, who came out for the save.

During the match, Ripley was pinning Natalya while sitting on her chest. A fan tweeted a picture of the moment, where the challenger was laughing while being sat on by the champion.

Given the heat between the two women in the feud, laughing would be the last thing that Natalya would do in character. She has been struggling and emotional in the past weeks, attacked by Ripley repeatedly.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where the feud goes next.

After losing against Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions, Natalya was heartbroken

Nattalya was at her lowest after losing to Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions in May. The star spoke about it on Busted Open Radio and commented on how distraught she had been after the loss.

"After Night of Champions, I went home and cried for days. I just felt like such a complete failure. I thought this was maybe, you know, my last chance to have this moment, especially on a huge pay-per-view in a place that's so important to me because Saudi is where myself and Lacey Evans made history as the first woman to ever compete there. So it was really special to me. I honestly felt like the lowest I've ever felt in my career, and so I didn't know if I'd ever get the chance to get that back and I did, and I never take it for granted."

Despite losing on RAW as well, this feud between the two women seems to continue for the moment heading into SummerSlam.

