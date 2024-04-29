Former champion calls Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis "nitwits" ahead of Night 2 of WWE Draft on RAW

A former champion referred to WWE authority figures Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis as "nitwits" today on social media. The RAW and SmackDown General Managers are currently preparing for Night 2 of the WWE Draft tomorrow night.

Night 1 of the Draft went down this past Friday on SmackDown, and Bianca Belair was the first overall pick. The EST will remain on the blue brand for another year and will be teaming up with Jade Cargill to battle The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash next weekend.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW, former Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green took to social media to react to WWE's official X account asking if fans had any advice for Pearce or Aldis.

Green claimed that no amount of advice could help Pearce or Aldis in the Draft. She also referred to both General Managers as "nitwits," as seen in her post below.

"HAHAHA ADVICE CAN’T HELP THOSE NITWITS!" she wrote.

Nick Aldis praises WWE SmackDown star

Nick Aldis recently spoke very highly of Jade Cargill and noted that the former All Elite Wrestling star has an incredible physique.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the former NWA Champion discussed Jade Cargill's potential in WWE. He stated that she has a striking appearance and captures the attention of fans when they see her.

He brought up "the airport test" and shared that he has seen fans in awe of Cargill when they see her in person.

"She is a force, right? I think one of the things you talk about in wrestling, and I feel like it has become bit of a sort of taboo subject is the look. But to me, sorry, I am always going to be of the opinion that the look is tremendously important. And to me, nobody has ever really had the look in more of a way than Jade Cargill does, right? You hear about the old adage. The airport test. I have been in the airport with Jade Cargill and watched people, you know, just head turning... She is very magnetic," said Aldis. [From 00:47 onwards]

Adam Pearce commented on his strategy ahead of the WWE Draft and noted that it was his first time competing against Nick Aldis as a General Manager. It will be interesting to see how Night 2 of this year's draft plays out tomorrow night on RAW.