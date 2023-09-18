Former champion claims to be the reason behind the crowd reaction to The Rock’s return on WWE SmackDown

A former champion recently claimed to be the reason why The Rock received such a loud reaction during his return on WWE SmackDown.

Last week on the blue brand, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee had a confrontation in the ring. Before things could escalate further, The Rock shocked the fans with his return.

In classic Rock fashion, he made fun of Austin Theory, which prompted the former United States Champion to attack him. However, The Great One was able to take out Theory with a people's elbow. Pat McAfee also hit his version of the people's elbow.

Following his return, The Brahma Bull took to social media to thank the fans for the warm reception. However, Theory replied to the Hollywood megastar and claimed to be the reason he received such a huge reaction.

"I’m so grateful and humble that I could give you the loudest crowd reaction of all time. Also I don’t need you to tell me how talented I am I already know that. - Your favorite A-hole #AllDay #AustinTheoryLive"

Check out the tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Austin Theory challenged The Rock after their altercation

Following their altercation on SmackDown, Theory wasted no time in laying down a challenge to The Great One. The former United States Champion posted a picture of Rock and himself with a caption asking him to give the people what they want.

"Give the people what they want," wrote the 26-year-old star on Instagram Stories.

Screenshot of Austin Theory's IG stories

Theory beat John Cena earlier this year at WrestleMania 39. Hence, a match against The Great One within the same year could be a huge deal for the former United States Champion.

Do you want to see Austin Theory vs. The Rock? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here